Workers are seen inside a chip-testing plant of King Yuan Electronics Co in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Covid-19 outbreak at Taiwan chip-testing factory may worsen semiconductor shortage
- King Yuan Electronics Co shut down its main plant in Miaoli County over the weekend and reported 182 confirmed cases as of June 5
- Taiwan’s outbreak highlights the threat posed by the global technology supply chain’s reliance on a small number of key players
