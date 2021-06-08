Apple CEO Tim Cook previews new privacy protections at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 7. A new VPN feature called “private relay” that masks users’ IP addresses and browsing activity will not be available in China, among other countries. Photo: AFP Apple CEO Tim Cook previews new privacy protections at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 7. A new VPN feature called “private relay” that masks users’ IP addresses and browsing activity will not be available in China, among other countries. Photo: AFP
Apple CEO Tim Cook previews new privacy protections at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 7. A new VPN feature called “private relay” that masks users’ IP addresses and browsing activity will not be available in China, among other countries. Photo: AFP
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple’s new ‘private relay’ VPN not available in China and several other countries to comply with regulations

  • Apple said its ‘private relay’ feature for iCloud, which hides users’ browsing data even from the company itself, will not be available in China
  • The feature, expected to roll out later this year, is one of multiple new privacy protections Apple unveiled at its developer conference on Monday

Topic |   Apple
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:05am, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple CEO Tim Cook previews new privacy protections at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 7. A new VPN feature called “private relay” that masks users’ IP addresses and browsing activity will not be available in China, among other countries. Photo: AFP Apple CEO Tim Cook previews new privacy protections at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 7. A new VPN feature called “private relay” that masks users’ IP addresses and browsing activity will not be available in China, among other countries. Photo: AFP
Apple CEO Tim Cook previews new privacy protections at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 7. A new VPN feature called “private relay” that masks users’ IP addresses and browsing activity will not be available in China, among other countries. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE