Apple CEO Tim Cook previews new privacy protections at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 7. A new VPN feature called “private relay” that masks users’ IP addresses and browsing activity will not be available in China, among other countries. Photo: AFP
Apple’s new ‘private relay’ VPN not available in China and several other countries to comply with regulations
- Apple said its ‘private relay’ feature for iCloud, which hides users’ browsing data even from the company itself, will not be available in China
- The feature, expected to roll out later this year, is one of multiple new privacy protections Apple unveiled at its developer conference on Monday
Topic | Apple
