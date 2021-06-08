A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in on November 21, 2019. Tesla started producing the mass market vehicle in China in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tesla executive behind Model 3 ramp up has left the company after 10 years
- Jerome Guillen has left Tesla after more than a decade at the company, most recently serving as president of heavy trucking
- With his departure, Tesla loses the brains behind the mass market Model 3 ramp up, leaving two other executives to run the company with CEO Elon Musk
