Modern buildings and offices are seen on the bank of the Liffey river in Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock Modern buildings and offices are seen on the bank of the Liffey river in Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock
Modern buildings and offices are seen on the bank of the Liffey river in Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock
Technology
Tech /  Big Tech

New global tax regime won’t push Big Tech companies out of Ireland

  • The 15 per cent tax rate proposed by the Group of Seven rich nations is higher than Ireland’s current 12.5 per cent levy for businesses
  • Ireland has become the base of European operations for several of the world’s largest tech companies, including Google, Apple and Facebook

Topic |   Technology
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:29pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Modern buildings and offices are seen on the bank of the Liffey river in Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock Modern buildings and offices are seen on the bank of the Liffey river in Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock
Modern buildings and offices are seen on the bank of the Liffey river in Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE