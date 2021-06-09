Google will let users in Europe choose their default search engine when setting up Android after the company was fined US$5 billion in 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
Google to let search rivals compete for free to be default on Android to appease European regulators
- Google said in 2019 that companies could pay to be shown on a search engine selection screen on Android, leading the European Commission to voice concerns
- Google is introducing the option after the EU fined the tech giant US$5.16 billion in 2018 for using Android to cement its dominance in search
Topic | Google
