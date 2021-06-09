The Ferrari Roma, a high-performance sports car that started production last year, is seen at its namesake city. The Italian luxury carmaker has named a new chief executive to lead its efforts to unveil a full-electric car by 2025. Photo: DPA The Ferrari Roma, a high-performance sports car that started production last year, is seen at its namesake city. The Italian luxury carmaker has named a new chief executive to lead its efforts to unveil a full-electric car by 2025. Photo: DPA
Ferrari turns to semiconductor company STMicroelectronics for its new CEO

  • Benedetto Vigna, a 52-year-old Italian national who leads chip maker STMicroelectronics’ biggest division, was named as Ferrari’s new boss
  • He is expected to lead Ferrari’s efforts to introduce its first full-electric car in 2025

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:00pm, 9 Jun, 2021

