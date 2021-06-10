The fourth-generation Amazon Echo released in 2020. The company recently announced Amazon Sidewalk, which turns on Wi-Fi sharing by default for certain Amazon devices to help ensure smart devices outside the home stay connected. Photo: Handout
Amazon Echo devices are now sharing Wi-Fi bandwidth by default, but users can turn it off
- Amazon Sidewalk is a new feature that shares Wi-Fi connections by default, which the company says is to ensure smart devices outside the home stay connected
- Experts say the new feature could be introducing security risks to unsuspecting users, but the feature can be turned off in account settings
