Cainiao CEO Wan Lin (Right) and Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development director Han Shengjian (Left) speaking at the Global Smart Logistics Summit 2021. Photo: Handout
Alibaba logistics arm Cainiao partners with Hainan to bring smart logistics to duty-free island province
- Alibaba-owned Cainiao announced that it is working with the Hainan government on a supply chain pilot zone with smart logistics infrastructure
- Beijing announced last year that Hainan would become China’s largest free-trade port, similar to Hong Kong
Topic | Alibaba
Cainiao CEO Wan Lin (Right) and Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development director Han Shengjian (Left) speaking at the Global Smart Logistics Summit 2021. Photo: Handout