Meituan said to hire 60,000 new employees in 2021, nearly doubling its headcount

  • China’s largest local services e-commerce platform is expected to grow its total headcount to about 100,000 this year
  • The new positions to be filled mostly comprise on-the-ground logistics and marketing personnel

Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 3:40pm, 10 Jun, 2021

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan posted about 900 job vacancies on its recruitment website on June 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
