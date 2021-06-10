Chinese food delivery giant Meituan posted about 900 job vacancies on its recruitment website on June 10, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan said to hire 60,000 new employees in 2021, nearly doubling its headcount
- China’s largest local services e-commerce platform is expected to grow its total headcount to about 100,000 this year
- The new positions to be filled mostly comprise on-the-ground logistics and marketing personnel
