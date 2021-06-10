China has been accelerating the adoption of blockchain since 2019. Photo: Shutterstock China has been accelerating the adoption of blockchain since 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing’s blockchain supremacy plan gives shot in arm to start-ups, although dampers remain on bitcoin 

  • China’s MIIT and CAC published a plan this week to create an “advanced blockchain industrial system”
  • Blockchain is being used in China in a wide variety of fields, such as smart city and government initiatives

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 10 Jun, 2021

