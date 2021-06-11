Electronic Arts game Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch. EA said it was investigating a data breach in which some of its source code was stolen. Photo: Handout
Battlefield and Madden NFL publisher EA says source code was stolen, as US Senate announces probe into recent cyberattacks
- Electronic Arts is investigating a recent data breach in which hackers stole source code for Fifa 21 and its Frostbite engine
- US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday he is initiating a review of recent cyberattacks and seeks additional US$500 million to boost response
Topic | Cybersecurity
Electronic Arts game Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch. EA said it was investigating a data breach in which some of its source code was stolen. Photo: Handout