Electronic Arts game Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch. EA said it was investigating a data breach in which some of its source code was stolen. Photo: Handout Electronic Arts game Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch. EA said it was investigating a data breach in which some of its source code was stolen. Photo: Handout
Battlefield and Madden NFL publisher EA says source code was stolen, as US Senate announces probe into recent cyberattacks

  • Electronic Arts is investigating a recent data breach in which hackers stole source code for Fifa 21 and its Frostbite engine
  • US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday he is initiating a review of recent cyberattacks and seeks additional US$500 million to boost response

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:47am, 11 Jun, 2021

