Animoca Brands: How a big bet on blockchain and NFTs minted Hong Kong’s latest unicorn

  • Animoca’s private valuation has surged tenfold to US$1 billion on the back of increased interest in non-fungible tokens
  • Co-founder has pivoted Animoca towards becoming a platform that can charge trade commissions on secure in-game transactions

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:21am, 12 Jun, 2021

The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect.
