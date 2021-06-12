The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect.
Animoca Brands: How a big bet on blockchain and NFTs minted Hong Kong’s latest unicorn
- Animoca’s private valuation has surged tenfold to US$1 billion on the back of increased interest in non-fungible tokens
- Co-founder has pivoted Animoca towards becoming a platform that can charge trade commissions on secure in-game transactions
Topic | Blockchain
The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect.