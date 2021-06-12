A Bytedance sign is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters A Bytedance sign is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance’s news app and nearly 130 apps ordered to halt privacy infringement by China’s internet watchdog

  • Jinri Toutiao, alongside other popular apps from Tencent, Nike and Sogou, was ordered to rectify its data practices by China’s internet watchdog
  • Privacy infringements and information breaches have become hot-button issues as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of China’s Big Tech

Masha Borak
Updated: 5:31pm, 12 Jun, 2021

