A visitor watches a promotion video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, May 26, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s data privacy: Country to crack down on spy cameras as it tightens enforcement of digital protections laws
- Regulators have launched a three-month campaign to crack down on underground market for spy cameras and hidden-camera videos
- On social networks, tutorials can be purchased on how to gain access to home security camera feeds
Topic | China technology
