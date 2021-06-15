A delivery truck carries groceries and other products purchased by residents at a community in Lichuan county, Hubei province, China. Photo: Jane Zhang A delivery truck carries groceries and other products purchased by residents at a community in Lichuan county, Hubei province, China. Photo: Jane Zhang
China’s Big Tech puts the breaks on community group buying as government scrutiny increases

  • China’s Big Tech platforms have applied their default strategy of ‘blitzscaling’ to grocery delivery in the country’s price-sensitive areas
  • Beijing has become increasingly concerned, as the new business model threatens traditional distribution channels and tens of millions of jobs

Tracy Qu , Minghe Hu in Beijing and Jane Zhang

Updated: 8:58am, 15 Jun, 2021

