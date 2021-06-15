ByteDance’s acquisition of Moonton gave the Chinese tech giant an important foothold in Southeast Asia, where Tencent seeks to expand. Photo: Handout ByteDance’s acquisition of Moonton gave the Chinese tech giant an important foothold in Southeast Asia, where Tencent seeks to expand. Photo: Handout
ByteDance scores its first mobile game hit in China in ongoing battle with market leader Tencent

  • The success of ‘One Piece: The Voyage’ shows that ByteDance’s heavy investment in gaming is starting to pay off
  • In China’s US$43 billion video gaming market, just one successful mobile title can make a big difference

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Jun, 2021

