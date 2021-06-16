Swarms of excited K-pop fans broke the balustrade of a moving walkway at a Shanghai airport in 2019. Online fan clubs in China are known for being quick to mobilise and take part in activities that support their idol. Photo: guancha Swarms of excited K-pop fans broke the balustrade of a moving walkway at a Shanghai airport in 2019. Online fan clubs in China are known for being quick to mobilise and take part in activities that support their idol. Photo: guancha
Swarms of excited K-pop fans broke the balustrade of a moving walkway at a Shanghai airport in 2019. Online fan clubs in China are known for being quick to mobilise and take part in activities that support their idol. Photo: guancha
Beijing targets ‘chaotic’ online fan clubs to clean up increased doxxing, trolling in China’s cyberspace

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China said it will crack down on activities that induce minors to contribute money to their idols and engage in doxxing
  • The regulator said it will shut down accounts and disband social media groups that are deemed a ‘bad influence’

Xinmei ShenCoco Feng
Xinmei Shen  and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:59am, 16 Jun, 2021

