Swarms of excited K-pop fans broke the balustrade of a moving walkway at a Shanghai airport in 2019. Online fan clubs in China are known for being quick to mobilise and take part in activities that support their idol. Photo: guancha
Beijing targets ‘chaotic’ online fan clubs to clean up increased doxxing, trolling in China’s cyberspace
- The Cyberspace Administration of China said it will crack down on activities that induce minors to contribute money to their idols and engage in doxxing
- The regulator said it will shut down accounts and disband social media groups that are deemed a ‘bad influence’
