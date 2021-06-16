Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries plans to conquer the Indian smartphone market with an affordable Google-powered device. Photo: AP Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries plans to conquer the Indian smartphone market with an affordable Google-powered device. Photo: AP
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries plans to conquer the Indian smartphone market with an affordable Google-powered device. Photo: AP
Google’s smartphone tie-up with Indian billionaire Ambani faces supply chain constraints and culture clashes

  • Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is targeting a much smaller launch of a locally assembled Google smartphone than the hundreds of millions of units it wanted
  • Supply chain constraints have hit production and Reliance’s top-down operating model has clashed with Google’s more self-directed engineers

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:09pm, 16 Jun, 2021

