Lawmakers have criticized the Google Home smart speaker and Amazon Alexa for favoring the companies’ own services. Photo: Getty Images Lawmakers have criticized the Google Home smart speaker and Amazon Alexa for favoring the companies’ own services. Photo: Getty Images
Lawmakers have criticized the Google Home smart speaker and Amazon Alexa for favoring the companies’ own services. Photo: Getty Images
Google
Tech /  Big Tech

Google, Amazon defend smart-speaker business at antitrust hearing against accusations that they favour their own services

  • US senators questioned Google and Amazon at an antitrust hearing on Tuesday about what lawmakers said were anticompetitive practices related to smart speakers
  • Sonos said that the business practices of its Big Tech competitors make it hard for the speaker company to compete

Topic |   Google
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:27pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lawmakers have criticized the Google Home smart speaker and Amazon Alexa for favoring the companies’ own services. Photo: Getty Images Lawmakers have criticized the Google Home smart speaker and Amazon Alexa for favoring the companies’ own services. Photo: Getty Images
Lawmakers have criticized the Google Home smart speaker and Amazon Alexa for favoring the companies’ own services. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE