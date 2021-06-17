A Waymo Chrysler Pacifica minivan in Chandler, Arizona, where the company is testing its autonomous vehicles. Photo: TNS
Self-driving tech company Waymo adds US$2.5 billion to war chest in new funding round
- Waymo, owned by Google parent Alphabet, is now valued at over US$30 billion after its second outside funding, having raised US$3.25 billion last year
- Autonomous driving companies are racing to develop and commercialise their technology, but it has proven a long, expensive process
Topic | Autonomous driving
