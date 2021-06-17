A Huawei Mate 40 smartphone installed with Huawei’s operating system HarmonyOS is displayed at a Huawei store in Beijing, June 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei to skip annual update of its flagship Mate smartphone in latest sign that US sanctions are taking a toll
- Decision would mark the first time since the high-end Mate brand was introduced in 2013 that no annual update was released
- Huawei is now shifting its focus to maintaining existing smartphone customers, which includes providing new replacement parts for older phones
