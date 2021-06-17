Honor released its latest flagship smartphone line, the Honor 50, on June 16, 2021, across mainland China. These devices continue to run Google’s Android operating system. Photo: Handout Honor released its latest flagship smartphone line, the Honor 50, on June 16, 2021, across mainland China. These devices continue to run Google’s Android operating system. Photo: Handout
Huawei’s former budget smartphone unit Honor still on the fence about adopting HarmonyOS, favours Android operating system on its devices

  • Honor has launched its new flagship 5G smartphones, the Honor 50 series, which run on Google’s Android mobile operating system
  • The former budget smartphone unit of Huawei intends to keep an eye on the development of the HarmonyOS ecosystem

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Jun, 2021

Honor released its latest flagship smartphone line, the Honor 50, on June 16, 2021, across mainland China. These devices continue to run Google’s Android operating system. Photo: Handout
