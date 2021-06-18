As data regulation becomes more complex in China, companies must ensure they have the right infrastructure in place. Photo: Xinhua
Navigating data compliance is becoming a bigger challenge for businesses amid increased scrutiny
- As China’s economy continues to digitalise at a rapid pace Beijing is seeking to build a robust data governance regime
- Companies need to make sure they have good data management infrastructure in place, which allows them to keep Chinese data in China
