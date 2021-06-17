A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo: AP
TikTok-owner ByteDance sees revenue more than double but listing plans remain uncertain
- The Beijing-based tech giant booked revenue of US$34.3 billion, up 111 per cent year-on-year
- ByteDance is facing an array of regulatory challenges ahead of what is expected to be a mega-IPO
Topic | China technology
