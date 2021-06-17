A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo: AP A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo: AP
A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok-owner ByteDance sees revenue more than double but listing plans remain uncertain

  • The Beijing-based tech giant booked revenue of US$34.3 billion, up 111 per cent year-on-year
  • ByteDance is facing an array of regulatory challenges ahead of what is expected to be a mega-IPO

Topic |   China technology
Tracy QuCoco Feng
Tracy Qu  and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:04pm, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo: AP A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo: AP
A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE