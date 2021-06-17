Beyond data privacy issues, artificial intelligence applications have the potential to exacerbate many of the challenges the world faces with bias and discrimination. Photo: Shutterstock
Basic ethical questions of transparency and bias in AI remain unsolved, experts say
- Big Tech companies are expected to perform a delicate balancing act in advancing AI development, while ensuring the technology’s ethical application
- Proponents see AI as an opportunity to transform a broad swathe of industries, including transport, financial services, retail and media
