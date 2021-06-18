Newly proposed rules from the FCC could force telecommunications networks to remove equipment from Huawei and ZTE despite prior approvals. Photo: AP
US FCC advances proposed Huawei and ZTE equipment ban on telecoms networks, which could revoke prior approvals
- The proposed rules would prevent the Chinese tech giants from being able to win authorisation for use on US networks
- The rules also affect Hikvision, Hytera Communications and Dahua Technology, which were designated as national security threats in March
Topic | Huawei
