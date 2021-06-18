While US President Joe Biden replaced an executive order from his predecessor Donald Trump banning TikTok and WeChat, new rules could result in tougher scrutiny of more Chinese apps. Photo: Reuters
Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat could still face bans or subpoenas over data practices in US
- US President Joe Biden’s executive order replacing the TikTok and WeChat bans could force more Chinese apps to better protect personal data
- The US commerce secretary will decide which apps meeting specific criteria, such as having links to the military of a foreign adversary, will be targeted
