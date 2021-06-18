A vehicle equipped with Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform is seen at the company headquarters in Beijing, March 4, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Baidu to deploy 1,000 budget robotaxis on Chinese roads as it seeks ways to monetise autonomous driving technology
- Baidu’s fifth generation Apollo Moon has a per-vehicle cost of under 500,000 yuan (US$77,665), compared to 1 to 2 million yuan per vehicle previously
- In May, the search giant launched China’s first paid robotaxi service in Beijing’s Shougang Industrial Park
Topic | Autonomous driving
A vehicle equipped with Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform is seen at the company headquarters in Beijing, March 4, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg