The Xpeng P7 intelligent coupe pictured in September 2019. High-end models of the P7 will be getting a software upgrade that includes autonomous parking. Photo: vogel.com.cn
Tesla rival Xpeng gets self-driving parking assist, but it needs to be trained for specific parking spots
- Xpeng’s P7 is getting a software update with Valet Parking Assist, which can be trained to learn up to 100 parking spots, but only one per lot
- Rivals such as Hyundai and Weltmeister already offer similar features, but Tesla’s summon feature has invited regulatory review
Topic | Xpeng
