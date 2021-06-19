Illustration by Brian Wang/SCMP
analysis | China antitrust: Didi’s ride hailing dominance prompts scrutiny before it sets forth for its Uber-beating New York IPO
- Didi-Chuxing is putting the finishing touches of its plan to raise up to US$10 billion in New York, in an initial public offering that would value the nine-year-old company at US$100 billion, bigger than Uber
- Didi, with 493 million annual active users served by 13 million active drivers, commands 90 per cent of a ride-hailing market estimated at US$3.9 trillion by 2040
