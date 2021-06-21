Amazon continues to take action against Chinese merchants for violating its rules on fake customer reviews. Photo: Reuters
Amazon bans Chinese merchants for alleged attempts to bribe customers to write good reviews
- Offering gifts to customers to write positive reviews is a common practise in the Chinese e-commerce world but considered an abuse of the review system by Amazon
- Sunvalley, which operates six brands from electronics to home appliances, generated US$697 million in sales from Amazon last year
