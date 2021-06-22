The SheIn website arranged on a tablet in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, May 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Made in China but not for China: how a mysterious fashion retailer has emerged to take on the world
- Shein, although a demanding client, is hugely popular among China’s suppliers in the Pearl River Delta - for one thing, it pays its bills on time
- China’s sophisticated supply chain as well as the country’s early bounce back from the pandemic, have helped Shein to build a base with Generation Z consumers
Topic | China technology
