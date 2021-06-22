A reflection of the US flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters A reflection of the US flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A reflection of the US flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
TikTok
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok and WeChat get reprieve as US Commerce Department removes apps from prohibited transactions list

  • The Biden administration has reversed the Trump-era rule from last September that sought to limit the use of the Chinese apps
  • Under new rules, the Commerce Department is tasked with assessing any apps associated with foreign adversaries and their national security risks

Topic |   TikTok
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:00am, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A reflection of the US flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters A reflection of the US flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A reflection of the US flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE