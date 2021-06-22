A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on March 31. Photo: AP A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on March 31. Photo: AP
A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on March 31. Photo: AP
TikTok
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s TikTok gets its own web version as user growth plateaus, nearing the country’s total mobile user base

  • Douyin.com contains much of the same functionality as the app, allowing users to search, upload and watch videos and live-streamed content
  • Sister app TikTok has long had its own website to bring in desktop traffic, which ByteDance hopes can stave off slowing growth at home

Topic |   TikTok
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:02pm, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on March 31. Photo: AP A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on March 31. Photo: AP
A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on March 31. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE