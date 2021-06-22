A woman holds her smartphone as she passes an Apple Store promoting the iPhone 12 in Beijing on February 24, 2021. Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is now bolstering production capacity at the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Photo: AP
Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 launch, supplier Foxconn woos workers with record-high cash bonuses
- Foxconn is offering a signing bonus worth up to US$1,237 to former workers willing to return to its production line in Zhengzhou for the peak season
- Apple’s new iPhone 13 line is expected to be launched in the third week of September
Topic | Foxconn
