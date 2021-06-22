Zhang Yiming (second from right) seen visiting his old school, Yongding No 1 Middle School in Fujian, in June. Photo: Handout
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming donates 500 million yuan for education amid rush by tech billionaires to show charitable side after Beijing crackdown
- Zhang’s photo op at his old middle school marked a rare public appearance for the outgoing ByteDance CEO, whose net worth is estimated at US$44.5 billion
- Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang was most generous Chinese philanthropist last year, donating US$1.85 billion to various causes
Topic | Philanthropy
