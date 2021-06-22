Nvidia Corp chief executive Jensen Huang holds up a silicon wafer at the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Huang said he has inoculated Nvidia from the worst of any potential crash caused by graphics card use and disposal in cryptocurrency mining. Photo: AP
Nvidia hedges against cryptocurrency hangover with new line of chips just for miners
- Nvidia has created a new line of chips, called CMPs, exclusively for cryptocurrency miners
- It has also limited the so-called hash rate on its newest graphics chips for video gaming, making them inefficient for cryptocurrency mining
Topic | Semiconductors
