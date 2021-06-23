Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella, pictured here on February 27, 2019, is credited with turning the company around with a renewed focus on cloud, mobile computing and artificial intelligence. Photo: AFP
Microsoft joins Apple with US$2 trillion valuation on back of cloud computing growth
- Microsoft is the second US public company to reach US$2 trillion in market value, after Apple, amid growth in machine learning and cloud computing
- The Windows maker has seen its value jump 19 per cent this year so far, outperforming Apple and Amazon.com
