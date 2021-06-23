A man takes a picture with his mobile phone of the Google logo as he visits the Vivatech start-ups and innovation fair in Paris on May 16, 2019. Photo: AFP
Google ad tech probe in Europe strikes at the core of company’s business model that makes up the bulk of its revenue
- The European Union is investigating the opaque process of how Google automatically calculates and offers ad space and prices
- The US internet giant has been under increasing antitrust scrutiny, but the latest probe targets how the company makes 81 per cent of its revenue
