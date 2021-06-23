Kuaishou Technology has reached 1 billion monthly active users across all of its platforms in China as well as those on its Kwai and Snack Video apps for overseas markets. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou joins 1 billion user club on the back of live streaming in China, international expansion
- China’s No 2 short video-sharing app operator joins rival ByteDance and Tencent as internet platforms with 1 billion monthly active users
- Kuaishou’s tally covers all of its existing platforms in China as well as those on its Kwai and Snack Video apps targeted at international markets
