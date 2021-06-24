An illustration picture taken in London shows the logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen on December 18, 2020. US lawmakers are questioning whether Microsoft, one of the most valuable companies in the world, is receiving the same level of scrutiny as other Big Tech companies. Photo: AFP
US House panel approves increase in antitrust enforcement budgets as Microsoft dodges the worst of Big Tech scrutiny
- The House Judiciary Committee approved on Wednesday a bill that would increase the budgets of antitrust enforcers, which has already passed the Senate
- Amid debate about antitrust bills targeting the likes of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google, lawmakers are questioning whether Microsoft is skirting scrutiny
