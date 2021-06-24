University students visit a big data exhibition in Huainan, a city in eastern China's Anhui province. Jobs in Big Tech remain the most attractive employment for many university students, according to a new Universum survey. Photo: Xinhua University students visit a big data exhibition in Huainan, a city in eastern China's Anhui province. Jobs in Big Tech remain the most attractive employment for many university students, according to a new Universum survey. Photo: Xinhua
University students visit a big data exhibition in Huainan, a city in eastern China's Anhui province. Jobs in Big Tech remain the most attractive employment for many university students, according to a new Universum survey. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s Big Tech still most attractive employer for university students despite Beijing’s scrutiny of the sector

  • Huawei and Alibaba ranked as the two most attractive employment destinations for mainland Chinese university students, a new survey says
  • Tencent, ByteDance, Xiaomi, Baidu and JD.com also ranked high as students’ preferred employers

Topic |   China technology
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 5:14pm, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
University students visit a big data exhibition in Huainan, a city in eastern China's Anhui province. Jobs in Big Tech remain the most attractive employment for many university students, according to a new Universum survey. Photo: Xinhua University students visit a big data exhibition in Huainan, a city in eastern China's Anhui province. Jobs in Big Tech remain the most attractive employment for many university students, according to a new Universum survey. Photo: Xinhua
University students visit a big data exhibition in Huainan, a city in eastern China's Anhui province. Jobs in Big Tech remain the most attractive employment for many university students, according to a new Universum survey. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE