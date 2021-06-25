Windows 11 brings new style to Microsoft’s widely used operating system, but it also brings along old business practices. Photo: DPA
With Windows 11, Microsoft touts a more open platform but relies on a familiar business model
- Microsoft is billing Windows 11 as a more open platform for creators and businesses, but bundled software is reminiscent of an earlier era
- The company is emphasising openness as Big Tech rivals Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook remain the focus of increased antitrust scrutiny in Washington
Topic | Microsoft
