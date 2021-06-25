This file photo taken on February 5, 2021 shows the logo of Chinese video sharing company Kuaishou at its offices in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Kuaishou ends gruelling overtime policy as China’s Big Tech try to reform controversial 996 working culture
- Kuaishou’s overtime arrangement was first introduced in January ahead of the company’s IPO, but has now been cancelled
- The culture of 996 – working 9am to 9pm, six days a week – has become an unwritten rule for most of China’s tech industry
Topic | China Society
This file photo taken on February 5, 2021 shows the logo of Chinese video sharing company Kuaishou at its offices in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP