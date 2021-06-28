The headquarters of Microsoft France at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, on April 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters The headquarters of Microsoft France at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, on April 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters
The headquarters of Microsoft France at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, on April 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft uncovers new breach while investigating SolarWinds hackers

  • An attacker accessed a customer-service agent’s account and used it to try to hack Microsoft customers, the company said
  • The White House said the breach is less serious than SolarWinds, calling it ‘unsuccessful, run-of-the-mill espionage’

Reuters
Updated: 9:59am, 28 Jun, 2021

