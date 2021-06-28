The logo of Nvidia Corp is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei on May 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Nvidia’s Arm takeover gets support from chip giants Broadcom, MediaTek and Marvell
- The chip giants are the first Arm customers to publicly support Nvidia’s bid to take over the UK company
- The acquisition is being reviewed in the UK, US and China, and Microsoft and chip rival Qualcomm have raised concerns about Nvidia’s market power
Topic | Semiconductors
The logo of Nvidia Corp is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei on May 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters