SMIC is under pressure to advance China’s semiconductor industry, which has been a difficult task amid US sanctions and a talent shortage in China. Photo: Getty Images SMIC is under pressure to advance China’s semiconductor industry, which has been a difficult task amid US sanctions and a talent shortage in China. Photo: Getty Images
SMIC is under pressure to advance China’s semiconductor industry, which has been a difficult task amid US sanctions and a talent shortage in China. Photo: Getty Images
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s chip champion SMIC offers executives US$3.7 million in shares in effort to retain semiconductor talent

  • As part of a discounted shares scheme covering a quarter of SMIC employees, two top executives from TSMC and company chairman were each offered 400,000 shares
  • SMIC is considered China’s best hope at achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors, but US sanctions and a talent shortage have made it a difficult goal

Topic |   Semiconductors
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 4:30pm, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
SMIC is under pressure to advance China’s semiconductor industry, which has been a difficult task amid US sanctions and a talent shortage in China. Photo: Getty Images SMIC is under pressure to advance China’s semiconductor industry, which has been a difficult task amid US sanctions and a talent shortage in China. Photo: Getty Images
SMIC is under pressure to advance China’s semiconductor industry, which has been a difficult task amid US sanctions and a talent shortage in China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE