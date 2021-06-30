SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 29. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says Starlink internet will have global coverage by August during Mobile World Congress
- SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Starlink satellite internet service will cover everywhere in the world except polar regions by August
- Starlink aims to cover 5 per cent of the world, where wired internet is absent, but investment could hit US$10 billion before it is profitable, Musk said
