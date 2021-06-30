SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 29. Photo: Reuters SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 29. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 29. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX
Tech /  Big Tech

Elon Musk says Starlink internet will have global coverage by August during Mobile World Congress

  • SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Starlink satellite internet service will cover everywhere in the world except polar regions by August
  • Starlink aims to cover 5 per cent of the world, where wired internet is absent, but investment could hit US$10 billion before it is profitable, Musk said

Topic |   SpaceX
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:03am, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 29. Photo: Reuters SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 29. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 29. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE