A teenage girl plays the video game Fortnite, on an Apple iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, on August 24, 2020. Tencent owns nearly half of Epic Games, an investment now facing scrutiny in the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tencent’s video game investments pick up under pressure from TikTok owner ByteDance
- Tencent has already invested in 62 video game start-ups this year, double the number for all of 2020, as it buys up competition and wards off ByteDance
- Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company by revenue, has been facing increasing scrutiny of its investments at home and in the US
Topic | Tencent
A teenage girl plays the video game Fortnite, on an Apple iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, on August 24, 2020. Tencent owns nearly half of Epic Games, an investment now facing scrutiny in the US. Photo: EPA-EFE