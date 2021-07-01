TikTok said it removed more than 7 million accounts belonging to underage users in the first quarter. The company was previously fined in the US for unlawfully collecting children’s data. Photo: TNS
TikTok removes more than 7 Million accounts of underage users in first quarter, the first disclosure of such numbers
- TikTok said it removed 11.1 million accounts, and 7.26 million were suspected of belonging to underage users
- Platforms need parental permission to collect data on kids under the age of 13 in the US, but many lie about their age to create accounts
